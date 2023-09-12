Global Smart Pneumatics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Pneumatics Global Market Report 2023

The market size of global smart pneumatics is expected to reach $5.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart pneumatics market, as per TBRC's report, is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027 with a 6.5% CAGR in their comprehensive Global Market Report 2023.

Smart pneumatics market growth driven by commercial vehicle production, with Asia-Pacific leading in market share. Key players: Cypress Envirosystems, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and ABB.

Smart Pneumatics Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

• By Industry: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Water And Wastewater, Automotive, Semiconductor, Food And Beverage

• By Geography: The global smart pneumatics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart pneumatics is the combination of pneumatic systems with digital technologies to improve their operation, monitoring, and control of overall equipment performance. Pneumatics uses compressed gas or air to move power and regulate physical motion in various industrial applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Pneumatics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Pneumatics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Pneumatics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

