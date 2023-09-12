Stair Lifts And Climbing Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The stair lifts and climbing devices market, by TBRC's forecast the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching $2.81 billion by 2027.
Rising disability prevalence fuels stair lifts and climbing devices market growth. North America leads in market share with key players: ThyssenKrupp, Maine Accessibility, AEL, Leaf Home Safety, Savaria Corp, and MobilityWorks.
Stair Lifts And Climbing Devices Market Segments
• By Product: Straight Stair Lifts, Curved Stair Lifts, Standing Stair Lifts, Perch Stair Lifts, Other Products
• By Modality Type: Indoor, Outdoor
• By Operation Mode: Alternating Current, Direct Current
• By End-use: Hospitals, Homecare, Other End-Uses
• By Geography: The global stair lifts and climbing devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A stair lift is a mobility device linked directly to the stair treads and travels at the same angle as the stair treads, allowing those who struggle with stairs to move securely and comfortably between floors of their house. A stair-climbing gadget is an exercise machine that consists of a set of treads or pedals that move up and down in position, simulating the movement of climbing steps. These devices help people with mobility issues navigate stairs and inclines and let individuals with restricted mobility reach multiple floors of a building or outdoor spaces safely and comfortably.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Stair Lifts And Climbing Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Stair Lifts And Climbing Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Stair Lifts And Climbing Devices Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
