Villar, Cynthia: Senate approves bill revitalizing the salt industry

PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2023 Senate approves bill revitalizing the salt industry The Senate on Monday, September 11, 2023, approved on third and final reading a bill that will breathe new life into the dying salt industry. With a unanimous vote, senators approved Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2243 or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform and principal sponsor of SBN 2243, said passing the bill is the Senate's response to the plea for assistance of salt industry stakeholders to revitalize their dying sector. Under the bill, a Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap, which shall include programs, projects and interventions for the development and management, research, processing, utilization, modernization, and commercialization of Philippine salt, shall be formulated. It shall also create the 16-member Philippine Salt Industry Development Council, headed by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary. Tariffs collected on imported salt will also be plowed back to the industry with the creation of the Salt Industry Development and Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (SIDCEF). For 10 years, the SIDCEF shall be earmarked for the: (1) provision of machinery and equipment, including sea water pumps, salt graders, salt harvesters, dump trucks and bagging machines, and salt iodization machines for beneficiaries who are into salt iodization; 50 percent; (2) establishment of salt farm warehouses/storage areas; 40 percent; (3) conduct of extension services; 5 percent; and (4) development of modern salt production and processing technology; 5 percent. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri before expressing his intent to become one of the bill's co-authors, congratulated Villar and all coastal communities who will be able to produce salt again once the bill becomes a law. For his part, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expressed his whole-hearted support and gratitude to colleagues for prioritizing one of his pet bills in the 19th Congress. The bill also provides that iodization of salt that is not intended for human consumption or local food production, as well as artisanal salt, shall be rendered optional in the country. Importers, traders and distributors of imported food-grade salt that will undertake fortification shall comply with the iodization standards set by the Department of Health. SBN 2243 also addresses the need to expand the current salt farms concentrated in Pangasinan and Mindoro. The bill tasks the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and BFAR to map out, identify, and designate public lands, including portions of municipal waters, as salt production areas within 60 days from the passage of this act. Public land for salt production shall also be leased for a 25-year period, renewable for another 25 years, for use as salt farms. For this purpose, BFAR shall issue the Salt Production Tenurial Instrument where cooperatives and associations of subsistence and small producers and farmers shall be given preferential treatment. Citing a study by the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute, Villar noted that salt production at present only accounts for 16.78 percent or 114,000 metric tons of the 683,000 metric tons annual demand. "This implies the need to revitalize the dying salt industry. We need to meet the growing demand of Filipino household and the additional annual demand for 300,000 metric tons of salt as coconut fertilizer under the 2021 Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act," Villar said. Senado, inaprubahan ang panukalang pasiglahin ang salt industry Inaprubahan ng Senado sa third and final reading noong Lunes,September 11, 2023, ang panukalang magbibigay ng bagong buhay sa naghihingslong salt industry. Sa unanimous vote, sinang-ayunan ng mga senador ang Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2243 o ang Philippine Salt Industry Development Act. Ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform at principal sponsor ng SBN 2243, na ang pagpasa sa panukala ay tugon ng Senado sa panawagan ng stakeholders na tulong sa naghihingalong industriya. Sa ilalim ng bill, magkakaroon ng Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap na kapapalooban ng mga programa, proyekto at interventions sa pag-unlad at pangangasiwa, pananaliksik, pagpoproseso, paggamit, modernization at commercialization ng ating asin. Bubuo rin ng 16-member Philippine Salt Industry Development Council na pamumunuan ng Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary. "Tariffs collected on imported salt will also be plowed back to the industry with the creation of the Salt Industry Development and Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (SIDCEF),"ayon kay Villar. "For 10 years, the SIDCEF shall be earmarked for the: (1) provision of machinery and equipment, including sea water pumps, salt graders, salt harvesters, dump trucks and bagging machines, and salt iodization machines for beneficiaries who are into salt iodization; 50 percent; (2) establishment of salt farm warehouses/storage areas; 40 percent; (3) conduct of extension services; 5 percent; and (4) development of modern salt production and processing technology; 5 percent," dagdag pa niya. Bago nagpahayag ng kanyang co-authorship sa panukala, binati ni Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri Si Villar at lahat ng coastal communities na muling gagawa ng asin. Sinabi naman ni Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na suportado niya ito at nagpapasalamat siya sa pag-prioritize sa isa niyang pet bills 19th Congress. "The bill also provides that iodization of salt that is not intended for human consumption or local food production, as well as artisanal salt, shall be rendered optional in the country. Importers, traders and distributors of imported food-grade salt that will undertake fortification shall comply with the iodization standards set by the Department of Health," base pa sa bill. Tinutugunan din ng SBN 2243 ang pangangailangan na palawakin ang kasalukuyang mga salt farm na nakaconcentrate sa Pangasinan at Mindoro. Inaatasan ng panukalang batas ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources at BFAR na i-map, tukuyin, at italaga ang mga pampublikong lupain, kabilang ang mga bahagi ng municipal waters, bilang mga lugar ng paggawa ng asin sa loob ng 60 araw mula sa pagpasa ng batas na ito. Sa pagbanggit sa pag-aaral ng National Fisheries Research and Development Institute, iginiit ni Villar na sa kasalukuyan, ang salt production natin ay 16.78 percent o 114,000 metric tons kumpara sa annual damand na 683,000 metric tons. "This implies the need to revitalize the dying salt industry. We need to meet the growing demand of Filipino household and the additional annual demand for 300,000 metric tons of salt as coconut fertilizer under the 2021 Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act," sabi pa ni Villar.