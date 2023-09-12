Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on revising "Diktadurang Marcos" in the new basic education curriculum

PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release
September 12, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON REVISING "DIKTADURANG MARCOS" IN THE NEW BASIC EDUCATION CURRICULUM

My position has not changed over the years -- memory and truth-telling are the cornerstones of justice. An accurate historical record is a guide to a better future. May mga bagay na 'di dapat pinapayagan ang rebranding.

