PHILIPPINES, September 12 -
Press Release
September 12, 2023
STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON REVISING "DIKTADURANG MARCOS" IN THE NEW BASIC EDUCATION CURRICULUM
My position has not changed over the years --
memory and truth-telling are the cornerstones of justice. An accurate historical
record is a guide to a better future. May mga bagay na 'di dapat pinapayagan ang
rebranding.
