PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON REVISING "DIKTADURANG MARCOS" IN THE NEW BASIC EDUCATION CURRICULUM My position has not changed over the years -- memory and truth-telling are the cornerstones of justice. An accurate historical record is a guide to a better future. May mga bagay na 'di dapat pinapayagan ang rebranding.