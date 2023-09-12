Flash News: OKX and Polygon Launch Season 7 of Cryptopedia, OKX Wallet Launches Discover Event

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 12, 2023.



OKX and Polygon Launch Season 7 of Cryptopedia

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, and Polygon, an Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform, launched Season 7 of Cryptopedia, OKX's learn-to-earn crypto education platform.

This event spans six months, and in addition to the MATIC rewards provided by Polygon, those who participate in and complete DApp interactive quests also have the opportunity to share additional rewards offered by the project partners. The quests encourage users to use and learn about the wide range of DApps available on the OKX Wallet.

How to participate in Crypopedia Season Seven:

￮ Download the OKX App and toggle to Wallet at the top of the page

￮ Create a wallet or import an existing one. Then, click the Discover tab at the bottom and navigate to Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn

￮ Tap Season 7 Polygon zkEVM to access the interactive page, and choose the DApp you want to interact with

￮ After completing the quest, wait 10 minutes and then click Verify

Cryptopedia Season Seven 'OKX Quests'

• Davos Protocol: 1) Stake stMATIC to borrow DUSD; 2) Cross-chain transfer DUSD; 3) Provide liquidity for DUSD/USDC on QuickSwap.

• Owlto Finance: Bridge any amount of ETH, USDC or USDT

• QuickSwap: Stake in QuickPerps

• Satori Finance: Deposit to Satori

Terms & Conditions apply and can be found here.



OKX Wallet Launches Discover Event

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that it has launched Discover Event to celebrate the debut of Token 2049 in Singapore.

Discover Event is a Web3 offline events aggregator that allows users to search, save and register for various Web3 offline events. Users can also build their own personal profile, share it with others and create and manage their own events.

Discover Event also offers a convenient and efficient NFT ticketing system.

To learn more, visit Discover Event on the OKX Wallet web platform.

