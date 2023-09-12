Yo Group's objective is to bridge Việt Nam-Japan cooperation in healthcare

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI Starting out as a tour guide operator, Yo Trading and Service Joint Stock Company (Yo Group)'s founder Hoàng Đình Giang has been visiting Japan since 2013.

Through his interactions with Vietnamese tourists visiting the "Land of the Rising Sun", this entrepreneur noticed that despite the thriving trade activities between the two countries, there were still many Vietnamese people unknowingly purchasing counterfeit, fake and unverified Japanese products, including supplementary foods, which, unlike others, could directly harm their health.

With an objective to help Vietnamese consumers access high-quality, authentic Japanese supplementary food, Yo Group has set up a cooperation agreement with Nakanihon Capsule Company, one of the most reputable supplementary food producers in Japan.

Nakanihon Capsule Company, specialised and equipped with modern production technology and processes that meet the strictest safety standards, have secured the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification and the ISO 22000 certification from the Japanese Association for Nutritional Food and Health. Nakanihon Capsule's strengths lie in products that enhance human immunity, such as Fukoidan, supplementary foods that support weight loss, stroke prevention, and joint pain reduction.

In May 2021, Yo Group signed an agreement for the production and supply of Nakanihon Capsule's supplementary foods in the Vietnamese market. Under the agreement, Yo Group will be the distributor of Nakanihon Capsule's functional foods in the Vietnamese market, notably including "cancer-fighting allies" Fukoidan Umino Takaramono and Nano Fucoidan Premium, which contribute to overall health improvement, digestive system enhancement, immune system reinforcement by eliminating free radicals and inhibiting the development of cancer cells.

Toshinori Yamanaka, Chairman of Nakanihon Capsule, said Fukoidan is extracted from Mozuku brown algae and Kombu seaweed, with the Fukoidan extracted from Mozuku brown algae harvested in Okinawa being of very high purity.

"Nakanihon Capsule uses Fukoidan extracted from Okinawa's Mozuku brown algae to produce Fukoidan Umino Takaramono. The product contains no additives or preservatives, ensuring high effectiveness and safety for users," said Yamanaka.

Yanase, Director of the Nakanihon Capsule Plant in Việt Nam, said Nakanihon Capsule’s products meet all GMP standards in Japan. Among all GMP supplementary factories in Japan, Nakanihon Capsule’s production and safety management are highly regarded.

“We have been the recipient of the GMP Award from the Japan Nutrition Food Association. In addition, all four of our factories have obtained ISO 22000 certification and established a safe food production system to ensure our customers’ health,” Yanase said.

Speaking to Việt Nam News, Giang said: "Fukoidan, in particular, and supplementary foods in general, are products meant to care for human health. Therefore, we consider ensuring safety for users as the most important factor. With this agreement, we hope Vietnamese consumers can access products with authentic origins. All products imported are announced at the Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Health, giving consumers more confidence in both the origin and quality of the products."

Earlier, in June 2020, Yo Group also signed a cooperation agreement for the production of powdered and tablet-form products with FI Corporation, another reputable manufacturer of supplementary foods based in Gifu Prefecture, Japan.

Talking about these steps taken by Yo Group, Tạ Đức Minh, Trade Counselor of Việt Nam in Japan, said: "Yo Group's direct collaboration with Japanese factories to import products with authentic origins and the approval of relevant authorities in Việt Nam will give domestic consumers greater peace of mind and ensure product safety."

Trần Bình Hà, a Vietnamese living in Japan for nearly a decade, said: "When I first came to Japan, I was surprised to see elderly people who were still healthy, active, and working in service industries as taxi drivers. Later, through my research, I learned that after each meal, the Japanese use various supplementary foods to add nutrients that they cannot obtain from regular meals. I am very pleased that Yo Group is importing certified Japanese supplementary foods to Việt Nam, allowing Vietnamese people to improve their health conditions."

Sharing his upcoming plans with Việt Nam News, Giang said in addition to importing and collaborating on the production of high-quality Japanese supplementary foods in Việt Nam, Yo Group is currently providing stem cell transplantation to Vietnamese individuals, as well as cancer screening, cancer immunology using natural killer cells (NK) services at reputable healthcare facilities in Japan.

The group has also been working together with a team of professors and doctors specialised in oncology, gastroenterology and neurology, among other medical fields, to conduct research and select suitable supplementary foods for import in the hope of enhancing healthcare and immunity for the people of Việt Nam. Yo Group’s objective is to build a healthy and long-lived Vietnamese society, similar to the Japanese.

"We hope to become a bridge between Việt Nam and Japan in the field of healthcare," Giang said.