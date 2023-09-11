Local planning initiatives awarded $11.4 million

ILLINOIS, September 11 - Projects to address mobility across modes, asset management, quality of life





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that more than $11.4 million is being invested via 30 grants for local initiatives and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state.





"Since day one as governor, I've made it my mission to transform our state's transportation systems - from roads and bridges to railways, buses, and bike paths," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Today, I couldn't be prouder to announce that IDOT will be dispersing more than $11 million in grant funding to thirty local initiatives - ensuring that our communities have the resources they require to develop local infrastructure that best fit their needs. Coupled with my administration's landmark Rebuild Illinois capital program, we are modernizing every corner of our state's infrastructure - opening doors, generating opportunity, and creating a more prosperous Illinois for generations to come."





Administered by IDOT using $7.3 million in federal funds, with matching funds of $788,000 from the state and $3.3 million from local governments, the grants are designed to advance the objectives of the Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan . Among the criteria considered were projects that implement asset-management strategies and performance-based planning and programming, as well as activities that grow and support economically distressed areas.





Applicants included local and state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit entities with public sponsors also were eligible to apply.





Selected projects include:





• Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways, 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan - Elevates the importance of transit and non-motorized transportation while envisioning new partnerships to guide investments to meet transportation needs for county residents, freight, economic development and equity.

• Lee-Ogle Transportation, Transit for Those in Need - Focuses on identifying and addressing underserved areas to improve quality of life and socioeconomic opportunities.

• Great Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission, Bicycle Planning in Pinckneyville, Du Quoin and West Frankfort - Devises plans to help develop bicycle networks to expand access, connectivity and mobility while enhancing economic development.









"Thanks to Gov. Pritzker's leadership, we are partnering with communities throughout the state to get them the tools they need to reimagine how they want transportation to work for their residents," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These efforts would not be possible without concerted planning. Today's grants will get needed resources to the local level to help guide decisions that improve safety, mobility and quality of life in communities and neighborhoods."





Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois is investing a total $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system over six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, while making transformational investments in both local and state infrastructure.