Hải Dương Province offers exciting investment opportunities for collaboration with Japanese investors

Hải Dương Province's official information portal has recently unveiled an enticing array of investment opportunities in partnership with Japanese investors for the period spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Among the projects on offer, the majority fall within the realm of cutting-edge technology, industrial park infrastructure enhancements, and the advancement of smart urban environments, boasting substantial investment prospects.

In this comprehensive list, there are a total of 22 projects categorised into four distinct groups.

Within the commercial and service projects group, three projects collectively span a vast area encompassing 3,073 hectares. Meanwhile, the technical infrastructure projects embedded within the industrial zones category consist of an impressive eleven projects, spanning 2,505 hectares in total. Cumulatively, these initiatives command a substantial investment capital sum of VNĐ27.2 trillion (US$1.14 billion).

The anticipated investment modality for the group including commercial and service projects primarily revolves around competitive bidding or auctions. In contrast, the technical infrastructure projects within the industrial zones group are also expected to adopt the bidding mechanism.

The group dedicated to technical infrastructure projects in industrial clusters boasts a trio of projects, covering an area of approximately 142.75 hectares. The anticipated investment capital for these projects is expected to exceed VNĐ1.4 trillion. Meanwhile, the health sector projects category comprises three distinct endeavours, each with the area and investment capital specifications being proposed by the respective investor.

Finally, a separate group of direct investment projects including those that leverage advanced technology for the production and processing of agricultural products, as well as secondary projects within industries such as manufacturing, electronics, and telecommunications is poised to make a significant impact, with an overall projected investment capital range between $35 million to $60 million.

Remarkably, these three aforementioned project groups will undergo direct investment processes, fostering the potential for robust economic growth and collaboration between Hải Dương Province and Japanese investors.

Hải Dương Province harbours optimistic aspirations of capturing the interest of Japanese investors across diverse sectors. The province extends a warm welcome, with a special emphasis on incentivising investments within the high-tech industry, supportive industries, the enhancement of industrial park infrastructure, and the development of premium services and smart urban landscapes. The province envisions a prosperous future through fruitful partnerships with Japanese investors across a spectrum of dynamic fields.