Road closed due to accident
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
ST Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111 op. 3
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The intersection of Latham Rd and Turnpike rd S in Thetford is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.