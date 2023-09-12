Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,614 in the last 365 days.

Road closed due to accident

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

ST Johnsbury Barracks 

802-748-3111 op. 3

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The intersection of Latham Rd and Turnpike rd S in Thetford is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last for a few hours.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

You just read:

Road closed due to accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more