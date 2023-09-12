Road closed due to accident

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

ST Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111 op. 3

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The intersection of Latham Rd and Turnpike rd S in Thetford is closed to traffic for both lanes due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.