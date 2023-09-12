Instrument Transformers Market to Garner Higher Revenue Globally

Instrument Transformers

Instrument Transformers Market is projected to hit $13.0 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global instrument transformers market was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Instrument transformers are specialized transformers used in electrical power systems to measure electrical quantities, such as voltage and current, accurately and safely. They are essential components for various applications in power generation, transmission, distribution, and metering. Instrument transformers are primarily used for two purposes: stepping down high voltages and currents for measurement and providing electrical isolation for safety.

The major players studied and profiled in the global instrument transformers market are

ABB

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation

Arteche

Nissin Electric

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 43% share, in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in terms of value.

The current transformers segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 43.4% of the share in terms of revenue.

The potential transformers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% in terms of revenue.

The high voltage transmission segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 27.3% of the share in terms of revenue

The distribution voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue.

Key characteristics and features of instrument transformers include:

Accuracy: Instrument transformers are designed to provide accurate and precise measurements within specified tolerances.

Safety: They provide electrical isolation between the high-voltage primary circuit and the low-voltage secondary circuit, enhancing safety for measurement and protection equipment.

Burden: The burden of an instrument transformer refers to the electrical load connected to its secondary winding. It should be within specified limits to maintain accuracy.

Class Ratings: Instrument transformers are categorized by class ratings, such as accuracy class and burden class, which indicate their performance characteristics and application suitability.

Saturated Core: In the event of a fault or extremely high current or voltage, instrument transformers may saturate, limiting their accuracy. This saturation characteristic is an important consideration in their design.

The metering and protection segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 32.9% of the share in terms of revenue.

The switchgear assemblies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue.

The power utilities segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 57.4% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value.

Rise in need for electricity, coupled with rise in concerns pertaining to grid stability boost the global market. Growth in interest toward rural electrification in line with renovation of existing grid network are expected to favor toward authorities to incorporate an efficient protection and monitoring mechanism.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Governments of various countries have restricted movement of goods & individuals and halted operations of production facilities as part of measures to limit spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has hampered consumption of electricity across the world. For instance, according to the short-term outlook of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption in the U.S. is expected to decrease by a record 4.6% by the end of 2020, as businesses have shut down temporarily due to government lockdowns to reduce spread of the coronavirus. Hence, owing to this demand and production of instrument transformers across the globe is expected to decline.

Instrument transformers are electrical devices that are used to isolate or transform voltage into current levels with higher degree of accuracy. These devices are also used to measure different electrical parameters, including voltage, frequency, current, and power factor in AC systems. They offer several advantages, such as standardization of measuring instruments as well as reduction of measuring costs, assuring safety of operators and creating multiple connections through a single transformer to the power system.

