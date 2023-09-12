Highway 97 open to single-lane-alternating traffic after rockslide

CANADA, September 12 - Highway 97 north of Summerland will be open at 6 o’clock tonight, Sept. 11, 2023, to single-lane-alternating traffic, several days earlier than expected.

The section of highway was closed Aug. 28 after a significant rockslide.

Over the past two weeks, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure contractors have built a large lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock.

Crews continue work to build a 150-metre-long berm between the wall and the bottom of the slope. The berm is partially complete and has significantly slowed movement of the material at the site, allowing the furthest lane from the slope to reopen to single-lane-alternating travel. Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes at the site during peak travel times.

Drivers are reminded that this portion of the road may need to be closed again with limited notice if deemed unsafe. The site will be at greater likelihood of closure should heavy rainfall occur.

Drivers are asked to use caution, obey speed limits and follow directions of traffic-control personnel.

Maintenance and upkeep of the detour routes will remain active at this time to ensure they are still viable alternative routes if and when needed. Before planning your route, continue to check https://drivebc.ca/

At this time, there is no timeline on when the highway will fully re-open to traffic in both directions.

Information on the rockslide is available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/south-okanagan-summerland-rockslide