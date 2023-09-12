FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Funds for Hawaii

WASHINGTON ­-- On Sept. 8, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Hawaii by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for Public Assistance projects undertaken in the state, as a result of wildfires beginning on Aug. 8, 2023, and continuing.

Under the President's order, the federal share for Public Assistance has been increased to 90% of total eligible costs, except assistance previously approved at 100%.