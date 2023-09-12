Province Invests In Residential Support Programs In Prince Albert

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 11, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $686,376 in 2023-24 in the YWCA Prince Albert to fund residential services in the community and surrounding area.

"Residential programs provide shelter and services to the most vulnerable people in our communities," Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross said on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. "Our partnership with the YWCA Prince Albert is crucial as we work to build and foster strong Saskatchewan families and communities and help citizens lead safe and fulfilling lives."

The Youth Residential Support Services program provides safe, supervised living environments for at-risk youth aged 16-17 who are involved in the criminal justice system. The program will receive $116,018 in 2023-24 with a total of $348,054 over three years.

In addition to housing, wrap-around services such as education, training and employment opportunities are provided to give youth the best chance at successfully re-integrating into their community and reducing the likelihood of re-offending. In 2022-23, the program provided services to nine youth involved in the justice system.

"We are grateful for the continued funding and recognition by the Government of Saskatchewan, affirming the importance of keeping programs at our Central Avenue and Our House shelters open and available for those in need," YWCA Prince Albert CEO Donna Brooks said. "These services are integral to community health and the well-being of some of our most vulnerable citizens. Our staff work around the clock to give people a helping hand to create a better life for themselves and their families."

The YWCA Prince Albert's Enhanced Residential Services programs (Our House and Central Avenue) support women experiencing interpersonal violence and abuse. These programs provide safe shelter and support services to women and their children in the city of Prince Albert and surrounding area.

Since 2021, Our House and Central Avenue have received nearly $1.67 million, including $570,358 in 2023-24, to provide targeted services for women and their children experiencing interpersonal violence and abuse.

Culturally-sensitive programming is offered with referrals to community agencies, addictions and trauma counselling, as well as assistance with education and employment opportunities. In 2022-23, YWCA's Our House program assisted 214 women, and the Central Avenue program supported 85 women and their 66 children.

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $27.5 million across ministries to combat interpersonal and sexual violence.

For more information about the YWCA Prince Albert's programs and services, visit Our Programs — YWCA Prince Albert.

