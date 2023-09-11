Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, August 18, 2023, in the 1700 block of P Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:17 a.m., the suspects forcibly opened a key fob lock box and entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/oSaKWBKCJyg

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

