Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 7000 Block of Blair Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in the 7000 block of Blair Road, Northwest.

At approximately 9:38 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was outside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The other suspect then assaulted the victim. The suspects took the car keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/siEkb1-MpNY

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###