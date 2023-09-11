Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,601 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 700 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:35 p.m., the victim was working as a rideshare driver when he dropped off the suspect. The suspect then reentered the vehicle and placed an object on the victim’s back and ordered him to drive. The victim complied and drove to the listed location where the victim stopped and ran from the vehicle. The suspect then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

 

Officers were able to track the victim’s vehicle, and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, 31-year-old Kevin Weaver of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 700 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more