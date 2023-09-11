Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 700 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., the victim was working as a rideshare driver when he dropped off the suspect. The suspect then reentered the vehicle and placed an object on the victim’s back and ordered him to drive. The victim complied and drove to the listed location where the victim stopped and ran from the vehicle. The suspect then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers were able to track the victim’s vehicle, and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, 31-year-old Kevin Weaver of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

###