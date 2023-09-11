Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:03 p.m., the victim and the suspect were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The victim started walking away when the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, 42-year-old Shawn Dyson of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

