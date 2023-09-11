Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:59 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as possibly a dark color Hyundai with a sunroof, were captured by nearby a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: