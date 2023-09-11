Person of Interest Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4200 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the 4200 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this person of interest or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.