Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.
At approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, 28-year-old Tyree Johnson of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).
An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
###