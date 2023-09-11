Kukum Traffic Police Station is open

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has celebrated the opening of the new Kukum Police Station, which will also serve as the RSIPF National Traffic Centre.

This is a replacement for the existing Kukum Police Station, which was ransacked and burned during riots across Honiara in November 2021.

The Minister responsible for the Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Hon. Anthony Veke, said the opening of the new police station shows the strength and growth of the RSIPF.

“This is indeed an exciting moment for RSIPF, as we continue to witness the growth and strength of our police force in the face of overwhelming challenges.

“In fact, to me, it shows resilience, steadfast commitment, determination, and a bold statement by the RSIPF.

“That the RSIPF is not an element to be easily swayed and trifled with. They are here to serve and protect the people of this country, and no amount of destruction will stop them from doing their duty.

“Therefore, upon seeing the rebuilding of the station, it sends a message that the RSIPF is here to stay and will not be deterred by any threat or illegal attacks.

“The RSIPF is a force to serve and protect, and to that extent, they will not shy away and hide, but will by all means stand tall and proud of their duty and mandate to this country and its people.”

Referring to the achievement, Minister Veke conveys to the government and people of Australia our profound appreciation for their continuous support of RSIPF.

“To the Australian Federal Police, it is no denying that your support of the RSIPF has enabled our Police Force to maintain a positive trajectory towards improvement and institutional building. You are our partner of choice, and we will continue to work with you.

The Minister said there is no denying that the partnership between our two police forces has been one that embodies positive changes.

“We have seen a lot of capacity and capability improvement over the years, and it is only fair that we continue to support such endeavors, especially through our ongoing RSIPF and RAPP partnership programs.”

The Minister revealed that infrastructure developments like the National Traffic Center are one of many projects that the RAPP program is currently engaging in throughout the country, and it is important that we, as recipients of such generous assistance, respect and value them.

“These are not easy projects to come by, and like I have continuously mentioned in all my speeches, I appeal to our RSIPF and our communities to please look after them and utilize them for the intended purpose they have been delivered for.

“The RSIPF and Ministry have a lot of plans for the development of the police force, but we always fall short of delivering because of the overwhelming financial implications.

Hence, when a partner is always willing to support us, we are always indebted with gratitude, and these offers are not meant to be taken for granted but to be respected and cherished.

The Kukum Station will enable RSIPF to manage future traffic operations for all of Honiara. It is a multipurpose facility that can easily adapt to a forward command center when required.

The Minister said the work of our National Traffic Center is an important one as Honiara is among the fastest-growing centers in the region, and there is no denying that the need for proper traffic management is evident.

“We have a high record of traffic accidents, we have increased unregistered vehicles, we have unmonitored traffic situations, and we have an increase in vehicle importation without a proper monitoring mechanism in place.

“This alone provides this station with a huge task to address, and I hope that while you sit down in your newly refurbished offices, you will take time to draw up a strategic operational plan or policy to address a lot of our key traffic priorities.”

Meanwhile, the Minister thanked the Ministry, RSIPF, and RAPP executives who have worked behind the scenes to ensure that this project is delivered, as well as the contractors and builders who have worked hard to build this station.

Minister Veke with the sign document as closely watch by the AFP’s Assistant Commissioner Pacific Asia Command and the RSIPF Commissioner

L-R Mr Ryan, Minister Veke and PC Mangau posed with the signed document

Group photo of the high-level quests who were part of the official opening of the Kukum Police Station

MPNSCS Press