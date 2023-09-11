Submit Release
PM RECEIVED THE REFURBISHED DBTI FACILITIES

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was at hand to receive the refurbished facilities of Don Bosco Technical Institute, thanks to the government and people of Australia.

Don Bosco Technical Institute (DBTI) is one of the six games villages to host the Pacific Games 2023 athletes and officials who will descend on Honiara on November.

DBTI is upgraded at a cost of over $2 million (SBD) and the work of refurbishment include upgrading of four buildings- 14 classrooms are renovated in two buildings and the other two buildings hosted the refurbished facilities of 15 showers and 15 toilets.

In receiving the refurbished facilities, Prime Minister acknowledged the Rector of DBTI, education secretary and staff members and students for allowing the institution to be one of the six games villages.

“Your willingness to be part of our country’s efforts to host our brothers and sisters from the twenty-four participating countries in the Pacific Islands region, will ensure that our country will successfully host the 17th chapter of the Pacific Games in November this year. Thank you so very much, “PM Sogavare stated.

The Prime Minister further acknowledged the support of the government of Australia by conveying the government’s sincere appreciation through His Excellency the Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Rod Hilton.

PM Sogavare stated Australia government’s assistance has helped us to upgrade six of our educational institutions for the 2023 Pacific Games and in legacy mode the upgraded facilities to be enjoyed by students into the future.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the preparations toward the hosting of the games has united the country and development partners- despite of the differences in our beliefs- as friends we all have one purpose and that is to uplift Solomon Islands to successfully deliver the 2023 Pacific Games.

OPMC Press

