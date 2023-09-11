INDIA TO BRING MORE ASSISTANCES TO SOLOMON ISLANDS

Republic of India is pledging more assistance to the government and people of Solomon Islands; made in an assurance uttered to the Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP through India’s High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Shri Inbasekar Sunaramuthi.

In a courtesy call today to the Prime Minister, H.E Shri Inbasejar Sunaramuthi said India is committed to assist the global south and Solomon Islands being a member of the global south stands to benefit from India’s assistance.

H.E Sunaramuthi stated that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen and eager to assist Solomon Islands in a number of areas, health being the priority.

Awaiting necessary arrangements and paper- work from our side, H.E Sunaramuthi revealed that India wants to introduce the Jaipur Foot Camp where free- of- charge services will be made to install prosthetic legs and arms to people with missing or amputated limbs.

His Excellency Shri Inbasekar Sunaramuthi said similar Foot Camp is rolled out in Papua New Guinea and plan in place is to rollout the service to other Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Amongst other list of assistances, H.E Sunaramuthi stated that India stands ready to supply sea ambulances- boats installed with basic medical set up- to assist the sick while being transported to area health centers or Honiara Referral Hospital (namba 9).

The Indian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands said India wants to supply the sea ambulances knowing that Solomon Islands is made up of scattered islands.

H.E Sunaramuthi also revealed that India wants to set up dialysis units in and around the country adding that this is to curb the rising issue of kidney problems experienced in Solomon Islands.

HE Sunaramuthi further revealed to the Prime Minister that India will be assisting Solomon Islands in its preparation for the Pacific Games 2023 with the supply of 20 Tata brand buses and they should be here well before November 19th.

The Indian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands said the buses will assist in transporting athletes and officials during the Games.

H.E Sunaramuthi also echoed his Prime Minister’s words in that India respects the able leadership of our Prime Minister both on the national and regional fronts.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare thanked the visiting High Commissioner who is also India’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea and is based in PNG.

PM Sogavare assured H.E Sunaramuthi that Solomon Islands values the bilateral relationship with India and the country looks forward to engage with India on other areas of cooperation.

The Prime Minister further assured the visiting Indian ambassador that officials from the Prime Minister’s Office will liaise with line ministries to ensure that areas of cooperation are brought to fruition.

OPMC Press