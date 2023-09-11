Isabel Province successfully launched MR Campaign

The Isabel Province is the first province to have successfully launched its Measles Rubella MR Campaign roll out with the theme: “Protect our Children, Our Future, Through Vaccination” on 5th September 2023.

Speaking during the launch at Buala, Isabel Provincial Health Director, Dr Tony Quity said over the past 2 to 3 years Isabel Province have been put to a test with the situation of COVID-19 pandemic and have experienced what it means to have responded with very limited resources in a health care system.

“Like ours, where we can already witness for ourselves, the physical status of clinics, along with its capacity to deliver services in the midst of a pandemic. And we also appreciate that vaccination so far remains the best intervention during such situations”, said Dr Quity.

He said now after the covid-19 pandemic the MHMS with the support from the World Health Organization together with partners, are again redirecting our immunization efforts and focus on measles and rubella to remain on track with the Immunization Agenda 2030 which uses measles as a sensitive tracer of the overall strength of immunization programs around the globe.

“According to the WHO, Immunization is and still remains the foundation of the primary health care system and an indisputable human right. Which means that we have to take it real serious and get all eligible children vaccinated in order to prevent diseases before they occur and reduce the current burden on our health system. For that matter, Isabel Health Services with concerted support from the Ministry of Health and other partners and stakeholders, is committed to strengthen our healthcare services in the area of Essential Program on Immunization or vaccination programs within our province”, said Dr Quity.

He explained this mean the province have goals and targets at the provincial level for the next 5 to 10 years and they are;

To strengthen the administration of vaccines to our eligible population to reach a target of around 85% or above of the Immunization coverage within our province. We will ensure that a 100% of health facilities must provide routine immunization services. We will also ensure that catch-up immunization programs and mass campaigns are regular, which means that we must also have a robust surveillance system in place. To increase availability of vaccine within our province. We will ensure a 100% of all health facilities have a functional vaccine fridge. (currently 70%). Also, a 100% of all essential vaccines are present at all clinics at all times. To strengthen the distribution of vaccines to our provinces and also within our province. We are working towards strengthening partnership with our shipping companies to reach some kind of bilateral understanding. To strengthen monitoring and evaluation of vaccines and immunization programs. We are working closely with the MHMS and donor partners to strengthen technologies like the M-Supply mobile and other mechanisms. We will ensure surveillance unit in our provinces is strengthened. And will continue to advocate for better telecommunication coverage, to support technology advancement in our healthcare system. To ensure all closed clinics are open and new ones are registered and functioning in order to help increase coverage of essential vaccines and services. We still have Moloforu clinic, Babahero clinic, Kolopakisa clinic that are yet to be open and Huali clinic already in the process of registration.

Therefore, I would like to conclude by calling on all stakeholders and partners and all our communities to rally our support towards all Immunization programs or activities in our province including this measle and rubella campaign to achieve the goals or targets mentioned.

Dr Quity then call on all parents of children within the age of 6 months and 5 years to respond positively and bring their children to vaccination sites and get their vaccines to maintain and updated immunization status.

“If all the mentioned goals and targets are achieved then we can be sure that we are heading towards protecting the future of our province, not only from measles and Rubella but from other diseases other vaccines provide, which are proven to be cost-effective method and approach”, said Dr Quity.

Officials at the M&R launch in Buala, Isabel Province

This 2 year old taking her first Measles and Rubella vaccine

MHMS Press