Twin Engines Global Soars to New Heights as Umbrella Company for Dynamic Entertainment Brands
CHANDLER HEIGHTS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Engines Global proudly announces its role in becoming the umbrella company for multiple diverse and innovative brands. With a vision to captivate audiences across various mediums, Twin Engines now encompasses two prominent film labels—BMG-Global and DeskPop Entertainment—along with EncourageTV, a family-friendly channel, and EPYX Games, an esteemed gaming software company.
As Twin Engines Global steps in and expands its scope, it solidifies the commitment of these labels to delivering exceptional content to a wide range of audiences. By nurturing and supporting these distinct brands, Twin Engines aims to amplify their creative potential while fostering a diverse entertainment network.
BMG-Global will continue its 40+ year legacy as a trusted distribution partner, offering family-friendly, faith-based entertainment that will encourage, inspire, and spread a message of hope to every screen in the world.
In 2020, BMG-Global announced their new channel, EncourageTV, to extend their wholesome programming FREE to audiences worldwide. Today, EncourageTV flourishes with over a million YouTube subscribers. Under the Twin Engines umbrella, the channel will continue to provide an enriched and safe viewing experience for audiences of all ages while committing to promoting positive values and encouraging family togetherness.
DeskPop Entertainment, known for its innovative storytelling and bold cinematic ventures, will continue to captivate movie enthusiasts with its thought-provoking narratives by pushing the boundaries of storytelling through film.
Additionally, Twin Engines proudly introduces EPYX, a pioneering gaming software company that merges innovative technology with creative gameplay. EPYX incorporates the nostalgia of the past while embracing the future of games to offer thrilling gaming experiences by pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment.
Through strategically acquiring these brands, Twin Engines is poised to revolutionize the entertainment landscape. By unleashing the unique strengths of each label, Twin Engines will increase momentum by nurturing innovation, creativity, and an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional content.
"We are thrilled to announce Twin Engines Global as the umbrella company for these exceptional entertainment brands," said Rob Campbell, CEO. "By combining the expertise, passion, and commitment behind BMG-Global, DeskPop Entertainment, EncourageTV, and EPYX Games, we are confident in the ability to captivate audiences worldwide with immersive and groundbreaking experiences. This marks a significant milestone for Twin Engines as we work to continue to shape the future of entertainment."
Twin Engines Global is a leading umbrella company in the entertainment industry, overseeing BMG-Global, DeskPop Entertainment, EncourageTV, and EPYX games. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and audience engagement, Twin Engines strives to deliver outstanding content and experiences across various entertainment mediums.
