Yet Another Way California Is Keeping People Safer from Gun Violence

Published: Sep 11, 2023

SACRAMENTO – In yet another way California is responding to the gun violence epidemic, the California Assembly today passed legislation supported by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, and authored by Senator Anthony Portantino (D – Burbank) to strengthen the state’s public carry laws.

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law, aspects of which mirrored California’s public carry laws, and the legislation passed today – Senate Bill 2 by Senator Portantino – makes the fixes necessary to update the standards and processes for obtaining a public carry permit in California.

“There’s a reason why you’re far less likely to die from bullets in California,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re using every tool we can to make our streets and neighborhoods safer from gun violence.”