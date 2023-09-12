Open Spatial Announces New Release: ACDC Desktop 5.1 and ACDC Portal 3.0.2

Sydney, Australia – 11 September, 2023 — Open Spatial is pleased to announce the release of the upgraded ACDC Desktop 5.1 and ACDC Portal 3.0.2. This latest release unveils significant enhancements in transparency, efficiency, and the overall user experience for both the Portal and the Desktop application, bolstering our commitment to supply proficient tools to the asset management and supporting development community for accurate data capture from inception to approval.

The ACDC Portal 3.0.2 now features an enhanced user interface, delivering an improved understanding of the errors and warnings reported during validation. With the upgrade, users will experience improved visibility of validation errors, be able to easily distinguish between errors and warnings, and identify if an incorrect template has been used in a submission. The submission summary has been updated to clearly display the specification classes that have been submitted and those that are still pending, hence ensuring greater transparency in data submissions.

In addition, Open Spatial has added support for the import and export of mid/mif formats. This is a significant step forward in the range of data interoperability, providing our users with more flexible data handling and exchange options.

With ACDC Desktop 5.1, users can now seamlessly export to .CZML file formats. This preview release is specially designed to assist users in publishing data to 3D platforms, combining the geometry with invert-level attribute information to generate a model optimized for target platforms. Moreover, ACDC Desktop 5.1 now fully supports AutoCAD 2024 submissions, enhancing its compatibility with industry-leading software.

Underpinning all these developments, Open Spatial has once again improved the processing performance of the ACDC engine, creating a more streamlined and efficient workflow for users. Our priority is to continuously refine our products to better serve the needs of our users and to remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the geospatial asset management sector.

As we continue to innovate, Open Spatial would like to extend our sincere thanks to our committed user community. Your input and insights are invaluable in driving our product development. For more information about ACDC Desktop 5.1 and ACDC Portal 3.0.2, visit https://www.asconstructed.com/acdc-5-1.

About Open Spatial:

Open Spatial is a leading provider of spatial data management solutions for organizations in a wide range of industries. With over 25 years of experience in the field, Open Spatial has built a reputation for delivering innovative and easy-to-use solutions that help users to make better decisions and extract valuable insights from their spatial data.