Governor Abbott Announces Over $6.9 Million In Grants To Gulf Coast Veteran Organizations

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 31 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $6.9 million were awarded to 26 Gulf Coast area veteran service organizations as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented on Thursday by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 5,300 veterans and their families in Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Walker, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, and Wharton counties.

“Texas will never forget the sacrifice and service veterans and their families made for our state and our nation,” said Governor Abbott. “From clinical counseling to home modification, these Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will help bolster resources for veterans in Gulf Coast communities. I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for their diligent work to foster partnerships with organizations across our state as we work to ensure veterans and their families have access to services they so urgently need and deserve.”

"We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families," said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.

This grant presentation, the first stop on TVC’s FVA Big Check Tour, was made by TVC Commissioner and Army veteran Kevin Barber at Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston. Fund presentations will continue through the first weeks of October in Tyler, Fort Worth, Dallas, Abilene, El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.

FVA grants awarded on Thursday include:

Brazoria County Veterans Court Program: a $75,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

a $75,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc: a $300,000 grant for clinical counseling

a $300,000 grant for clinical counseling Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Fort Bend County: a $135,000 grant for clinical counseling a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Fort Bend Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels: a $180,000 grant for support services

a $180,000 grant for support services Galveston County: a $250,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

a $250,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity: a $200,000 grant for home modification

a $200,000 grant for home modification Grace After Fire: a $100,000 grant for peer support services a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Harris County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Houston Area Urban League: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program, Inc: a $150,000 grant for pro bono legal services

a $150,000 grant for pro bono legal services Impact A Hero: a $145,000 for financial assistance

a $145,000 for financial assistance Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston: a $250,000 grant for support services

a $250,000 grant for support services Katy Christian Ministries: a $200,000 grant for financial assistance

a $200,000 grant for financial assistance Liberty County: a $50,000 grant for financial assistance a $45,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Lone Star Legal Aid: a $300,000 grant for pro bono legal services

a $300,000 grant for pro bono legal services Meals on Wheels Montgomery County: a $300,000 grant for support services

a $300,000 grant for support services Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc: a $180,000 grant for home modification

a $180,000 grant for home modification Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Program: a $200,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

a $200,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court Northwest Assistance Ministries: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Precinct2gether, Inc: a $160,000 grant for support services

a $160,000 grant for support services PTSD Foundation of America: a $495,000 grant for peer support services

a $495,000 grant for peer support services Rebuilding Together Houston: a $500,000 grant for home modification

a $500,000 grant for home modification Santa Maria Hostel, Inc: a $75,000 grant for homeless veteran support

a $75,000 grant for homeless veteran support Spindletop Center: a $300,000 grant for clinical counseling a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS): a $150,000 grant for clinical counseling a $300,000 grant for homeless veteran support



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Texas veterans in need of assistance can find available local organizations at tvc.texas.gov/directory/directory-category/grants/