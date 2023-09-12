Join Turkeys.io: The Ultimate Crypto Racing Game with On-chain Betting! Race, Bet, and Farm Your Way to Crypto Success.

Oslo, NO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkeys.io, a groundbreaking crypto project, is set to take the crypto world by storm with its unique and exciting turkey racing game and innovative betting telegram bot. Turkeys.io is designed to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for crypto enthusiasts, combining entertainment and profitability in the blockchain space.





Introducing Turkeys.io: A Revolutionary Crypto Project Bringing Fun and Profit Together



Turkeys.io is not just another crypto project; it's a thrilling journey into the world of turkey racing and digital farming. Here's what you need to know about this exciting venture:

Turkey Racing on the Chain

The latest update from Turkeys.io unveils a thrilling turkey racing game on the blockchain. Participants can not only watch turkeys race but also bet on them using the innovative Telegram bot designed for on-chain betting.

To participate in the races, users need to make their turkeys eligible by dropping a certain amount of $VEG, the project's native cryptocurrency. Once eligible, you can enjoy racing and gambling in the Turkeys.io decentralized application (dApp), just as you would expect in a traditional betting scenario.

But what sets Turkeys.io apart is the Telegram bot, which allows users to create a wallet within the bot itself. In this wallet, users can buy set amounts of $VEG, such as 250 Veg or 500 Veg, making it convenient and user-friendly. Additionally, users can also transfer $VEG within the bot.

The Thrill of Betting on Turkeys

The Telegram bot will announce races every hour, featuring a random selection of turkeys ready to compete. Players can pick their favorite turkeys and place $VEG bets on them using their bot wallet balance. This unique betting experience adds an exciting dimension to crypto gaming, making it more interactive and engaging.

Key Features That Set Turkeys.io Apart

Turkeys.io is not just about turkey racing; it offers several key features that make it stand out in the crypto space:

Highly Engaging Telegram Bot: Turkeys.io's Telegram bot can be integrated into any channel or run in any group, making it highly engaging and accessible to a wide range of users. Gas Fee Coverage: Turkeys.io understands the importance of a seamless gaming experience, and to achieve this, the project covers all gas fees, ensuring that gambling within the bot is completely gas-free.

How Turkeys.io Works

Turkeys.io introduces users to a digital farming world where they can cultivate non-fungible vegetables and tend to a flock of unique pixel Turkeys. The project operates with the official $VEG contract at 0xA8b28269376a854Ce52B7238733cb257Dd3934e8.

Farmer NFTs: Users can buy farmers using their $VEG coins, which instantly start generating $VEG without the need for staking. The cost of farmers increases exponentially with each mint, and the more farmers you have, the more $VEG you generate.

Turkey NFTs: Turkeys are unique in that they occasionally steal a portion of the $VEG harvest when a farmer claims it. This adds an element of surprise and excitement to the game. Turkeys can be minted for a flat fee in $VEG.

Buildings: While buildings are part of Turkeys.io's roadmap, they will play a core role in managing and growing your farms. These buildings will have various functions, such as reducing the impact of disasters and increasing yield from fields.

Roadmap Ahead

Turkeys.io is excited to unveil its comprehensive roadmap, guiding its evolution in the crypto space. In Phase 1, the project will make a grand entrance onto the Ethereum main net, supported by a strong social media presence to engage with the community. Phase 2 will mark the availability of Turkeys and Farmers for minting, allowing users to dive headfirst into the world of turkey racing and digital farming. As we progress to Phase 3, we'll focus on extensive social marketing efforts, airdrop events, and rewarding the ecosystem to create a vibrant and interactive community. Finally, in Phase 4, we'll introduce a range of buildings on the Ethereum main net, each with distinct functions to enhance and diversify the farming experience. Turkeys.io is committed to delivering a captivating journey for its users, full of excitement, rewards, and innovation.

Turkeys.io is set to redefine the crypto gaming space by offering a unique combination of entertainment and profit potential. Visit the official website at https://www.turkeys.io/, or join the Turkeys.io community today on Twitter (@turkeys_io) and Telegram (@turkeysio) to stay updated on the latest developments and exciting events.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this thrilling crypto journey with Turkeys.io. It's time to race, bet, and farm your way to success in the world of digital turkeys!

About Turkeys.io

Turkeys.io is a pioneering crypto project that combines digital farming, NFTs, and turkey racing on the blockchain. With a unique blend of gameplay and innovative features, Turkeys.io offers an exciting and engaging experience for crypto enthusiasts and gamers.

