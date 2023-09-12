The Soul Factor Executive Search: Bridging the Gap for International Companies Expanding in the USA
Talent Search firm wants to provide the best talents for companies that are born outside the country.
Aside from specific skill sets, foreign companies often grapple with attracting top talents in the USA, especially when they are relatively unknown in the American market. "”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soul Factor Executive Search, founded by Erica Castelo, a Brazilian former C-level executive residing in the USA for over a decade, is revolutionizing the executive search industry. It is the first agency entirely devoted to catering to the unique needs of international companies seeking expansion in the United States.
Erica Castelo's remarkable journey as a Brazilian executive working for American and European-headquartered companies paved the way for the creation of The Soul Factor. She knows firsthand the intricacies of recruiting diverse talents for international companies, often requiring her to bridge cultural and market gaps.
"In my career," says Erica, "I lost count of the times I had to mediate conversations to explain the differing market perspectives and people management styles across various countries."
The statistics about foreign investments in the United States are astounding. According to FDI Insights, in 2020, foreign businesses operating in the USA supported 7,858,000 jobs, invested $71.4 billion in innovative R&D, and exported $346.6 billion worth of goods from American shores.
However, there is a glaring gap in recruiting for international companies in the USA. These organizations seek talents who not only understand local markets but also possess the adaptability to navigate the unique dynamics of companies born outside the USA.
Erica emphasizes, "Aside from specific skill sets, foreign companies often grapple with attracting top talents in the USA, especially when they are relatively unknown in the American market. With a strategic approach to talent acquisition, we can attract even passive candidates looking for opportunities beyond a known brand."
The Soul Factor Executive Search specializes in assisting companies born outside the USA in their quest to thrive in the highly competitive American market. Erica's insight into this challenge is profound: "International companies sometimes mistakenly believe that hiring any executive with knowledge of the American market guarantees success. However, they often end up hiring solely based on technical skills when they should also prioritize individuals with flexible, global mindsets capable of understanding diverse cultures."
The Soul Factor has a proven track record of helping international companies overcome these challenges, including success stories like Grendene Global Brands and Movile Group, as well as various fintechs and digital companies whose founders are from around the world. "We don't confine ourselves to one industry or department," Erica stresses. "We concentrate on identifying talents equipped with the skills required to address each company's unique needs and facilitate their growth in the USA market."
About The Soul Factor Executive Search:
The Soul Factor Executive Search is a groundbreaking executive search agency founded by Erica Castelo, a Brazilian former C-level executive with extensive international experience. The agency specializes in identifying talents with flexible, global mindsets to help international companies excel in the competitive USA market.
