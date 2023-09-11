Game and Fish publishes special Wyoming Wildlife on mule deer

9/11/2023 9:46:08 PM

Cheyenne - The award-winning Wyoming Wildlife magazine is proud to announce a September special issue on mule deer. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s flagship publication educates readers on the challenges mule deer face and the department’s immense efforts to improve their overall numbers. The special issue is available for free through the Wyoming Wildlife e-edition.

“As you’ll read in Wyoming Wildlife, mule deer face some significant challenges and Game and Fish is investing heavily in implementing new techniques and large-scale habitat work to address mule deer declines,” Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said. “We are dedicated to collaborating with the University of Wyoming to conduct cutting-edge research to learn more about mule deer and things that can be done to reverse the slow, downward trend in many of our states’ populations.”

The special issue offers an account of collared deer as they journey throughout the state. Throughout the issue, readers will enjoy remarkable photos of this iconic species and gain a close look at the work of Game and Fish wildlife managers, researchers and partners to improve mule deer habitat, connectivity and overall health.

“Mule deer are an icon of the West, and Wyomingites have a great passion for the species,” said Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming Wildlife editor. “After a tough winter, people have been thinking about the state’s mule deer populations. So this is a great time to release a special issue of this kind.”

This magazine issue is available online at no cost or in print at the Game and Fish Store for $2.50.

About Wyoming Wildlife magazine

Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Subscribe now at the cost of $14.95 for 12 issues by calling (800) 710-8345 or online.

