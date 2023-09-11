Manchin Announces $3 Million to Enhance Environmental, Public Health Across West Virginia

September 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $3,070,092 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for five projects to enhance environmental and public health across West Virginia. The funding is made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support efforts to clean up brownfields sites, water quality restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, public health education for West Virginia Girl Scouts and air pollution monitoring and data collection.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, fresh air to breathe and a safe environment to live in. I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $3 million in protecting the beautiful and ecologically critical Chesapeake Bay watershed, as well as advancing efforts to clean up brownfields sites, providing public health education to Girl Scouts and monitoring air pollution levels,” Senator Manchin said. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: