Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Breckenridge vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri





11 September 2023





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri to fill the vacancy to be created by the October 13, 2023, retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge after more than four decades of judicial service.





A native of Nevada, Missouri, Breckenridge earned her bachelor of science, with honors, in agricultural economics and her law degree, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She then entered the private practice of law in Nevada, becoming an assistant municipal judge for the city in 1979. Three years later, she was elected as associate circuit judge in Vernon County, where she served for eight years. In 1990, she was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, for which she served as chief judge from July 1998 through June 2000. In 2007, she was elevated to the Supreme Court of Missouri and, from July 2015 through June 2017, served as the state’s fourth female chief justice. Breckenridge currently is the longest-serving judge on the appellate bench in Missouri, with more than 41 years as a trial and appellate judge. Her retirement is mandated by article V, section 26 of the Missouri Constitution.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at JudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov , or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.









Individuals who applied for the Draper vacancy who wish to be considered for the Breckenridge vacancy should submit a letter indicating such interest and outlining any updates since they submitted their prior applications. They need not submit reference letters. New applicants may download the application materials and instructions below.









New applications as well as letters of interest from Draper applicants will be accepted until noon Friday, October 6, 2023.





The commission has reserved Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, in Jefferson City to interview applicants for this vacancy and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The commission will conduct full interviews of any new applicants and abbreviated interviews of any prior applicants. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.









Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676



