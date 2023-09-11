On This Page

Date: October 5, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM ET

The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Therapeutic Products (OTP) is hosting a public virtual webinar on Thursday, October 5th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET. The webinar, Warrior Families: Advancing Regenerative Medicine Through Science, will feature a panel of families sharing their experiences with advocacy and contributing to therapeutic product development for loved ones living with rare diseases.

Event Details

The webinar will feature a panel of families of individuals with rare diseases:

How to support therapeutic product development through natural history studies, clinical trials, animal models, and other research activities.

How to connect with researchers, industry, and other partners to advance the state of the science in the face of limited treatment options.

Meeting Information & Registration

This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, please see the link below to register.

Date: Thursday, October 5th, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Location: The webinar will be held via Zoom.

Please register for the webinar now.

Ask Us a Question: Registrants have the opportunity to submit questions for speakers on the registration page and during the event.

Get Involved: Use the hashtag #RegenMedEd on social media to share this event with your network.

What is Regenerative Medicine?

Regenerative medicine therapies, such as cell and gene therapies, hold promise for transforming medicine and creating options for patients living with difficult, rare, and often incurable diseases. The FDA plays a vital role in facilitating the development of regenerative medicine therapies, as well as in ensuring approved products are safe and effective for patients.

About the RegenMedEd Series

This webinar is part of an educational series, RegenMedEd: An FDA CBER OTP Series on Regenerative Medicine. The RegenMedEd series aims to bring together important stakeholders and FDA staff to discuss foundational information about regenerative medicine therapies, such as gene therapy and cell therapy products, and explore opportunities for patients, caregivers, and advocates to engage with FDA to help advance drug development.

You can access previous RegenMedEd event materials, including event recordings and transcripts, here: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/otp-events-meetings-and-workshops.

