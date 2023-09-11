Federal Government Consulting Firm Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG) Launches International Philanthropy Program with a Volunteer Excursion to Support Veterans, Children, and Families Worldwide

AMSG’s International Philanthropy Program Launches with a First of Its Kind, All-Expenses-Paid Volunteer Trip to Kenya, Africa that Raises Over $58,000 for the Makindu Children’s Centre

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Management Strategies, Inc (AMSG), a Federal Government consulting firm providing multi-faceted solutions for the Government’s most complex challenges, announces the launch of its International Philanthropy Program.



A first in the company’s history and a first of its kind for a small to medium-sized Government consulting firm, the AMSG International Philanthropy Program aims to raise funds, supply resources, and provide physical support for programs and initiatives that support children and Veterans around the world. For several years, ASMG has organized and participated in numerous corporate volunteer events and sponsored dozens of domestic and international initiatives, but with this program, AMSG’s physical international philanthropic support expands its humanitarian mission and footprint.

Jasmin Hester, AMSG’s International Philanthropy Program Manager, will lead the international philanthropy expansion. Launching in partnership with the Makindu Children’s Centre’s (the Center) 2023 Proper Walk and Safari fundraising initiative, she coordinated and managed the company’s first all-expenses-paid volunteer trip to Kenya, Africa. The Center is a day resource facility that provides food, recreational activities, emotional support, crisis intervention, and bathing and laundry facilities to over 500 orphans and vulnerable children. And the Proper Walk & Safari is just one of many events that invites volunteers to engage in meaningful service projects, meet the families, caregivers, and children who support and are supported by the Center, and trek Africa’s biodiverse landscape.

“It all started with a Makindu flyer in my mailbox (actual snail mailbox)! The flyer was for a Reggae band, Mighty Joshua, who is a Makindu [Children’s Program] Board Member and was performing in my neighborhood. I was curious and looked up the organization,” said AMSG President and CEO Jim O’Farrell. “It seemed like it was well established and doing good work in Kenya by helping orphans of AIDS victims. And it seemed like a good way to help children in another part of the world, especially as it was around the time we were discussing focusing our [AMSG’s] philanthropic efforts on children and Veterans. This seemed like a great opportunity to do something good in the world. After attending the Mighty Joshua’s Reggae concert, I met Joshua and Michael Farley. They talked about a summer 2023 Proper Walk, and I was interested in what that could be for our people. Could we send a group of people to Africa in the summer of 2023?”

On July 20, 2023, seven AMSG employees traveled from Arizona, Texas, and the DMV to volunteer alongside Michael Farley, Proper Walk founder and Board Member of the Makindu Children’s Program (the Program), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports the Center. They built benches, planted vegetables, painted soccer goal posts, and bonded with the children. The 12-day trip culminated with a four-day journey through the Laikipia Plateau. And with a goal of reaching $50,000 by December 31, 2023, AMSG, along with the other Proper Walkers, have already raised over $58,000 with little chance of slowing down.

“ASMG understands the importance of creating a lasting, positive impact on our communities,” said Jasmin. “We’ve been doing this for so long, locally. Now it was time to expand our efforts to our international community – the world. Those AMSGers who were selected to participate on this pivotal trip wrote essays or sent videos describing why they wanted to volunteer in Kenya and what they could do to motivate the rest of the travel team during the trip. The greatest privilege for me was being able to announce to each individual that they were chosen to represent themselves, their families, and AMSG in Kenya. The other wonderful advantage is that each person who participated returned home with increased cultural awareness, new bonds with others, and a sense of accomplishment. We are already ready to plan the next International Philanthropy event!”

For more information, visit https://amsgcorp.net/blog/amsg-ventures-to-kenya-africa-on-a-life-changing-mission-trip/

About AMSG

AMSG is a leading operations, technologies, and administrative management firm providing critical support for the Federal Government and its many missions and responsibilities around the world. A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), AMSG provides nuanced, modern, and multi-perspective solutions to the Government’s most complex and important challenges.