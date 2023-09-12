Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name ProMed Staffing Resources to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List
This accolade underscores our relentless pursuit towards creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and motivated to outperform.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark achievement, ProMed Staffing Resources is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the distinguished 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care list, an honor bestowed by the esteemed Fortune Media and Great Place To Work®. This marks a pivotal moment for the company as it debuts on this prestigious list, underscoring its steadfast commitment to nurturing an empowering and inclusive work environment.
The Best Workplaces in Health Care accolade is a testament to the company's dedication to its workforce. The selection process involved a rigorous analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees across Great Place To Work Certified® companies within the health care industry. The list, curated by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, utilizes its proprietary For All™ Methodology, making the inclusion highly competitive and truly commendable.
Mindy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources, expresses immense pride on this recognition and states, "This accolade underscores our relentless pursuit towards creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and motivated to outperform. We at ProMed Staffing Resources are deeply humbled to be recognized as a leader in fostering a healthy and safe work environment in the healthcare industry."
Zalman Goldman, President of ProMed Staffing Resources, adds, "Understanding that our strength lies in our people, this honor serves as a wonderful affirmation of our efforts to create a supportive and inclusive work environment that fosters growth, innovation, and camaraderie."
Vice President Maria Bingeman echoes these sentiments, stating, "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to cultivating an environment within ProMed Staffing Resources where individuals derive pleasure from their work, and find abundant opportunities for personal and professional advancement irrespective of their role or demographic. Our people make working at ProMed Staffing Resources a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for their invaluable contributions that have merited this extraordinary honor."
Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®, and Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief at Fortune, have both extended their congratulations to the honorees of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care, emphasizing the importance of putting people first to create a vibrant workplace culture that not only attracts top talent but also sparks innovation and delivers best-in-class performance.
Further solidifying its position as a leading employer in the healthcare industry, ProMed Staffing Resources has also been certified as a Great Place To Work® for 2023 and named one of Fortune's Best Small Workplaces™ for 2023. These recognitions reflect the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace that promotes diversity, inclusivity, and employee satisfaction.
About ProMed Staffing Resources:
For over three decades, ProMed Staffing Resources has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional healthcare staffing solutions across NYC, NJ, Long Island, and the entire nation. Adhering to a commitment of providing top-tier services, the company has proudly earned the Joint Commission’s coveted Certified Gold Seal of Approval - a testament to its dedication to quality services tailored to the unique needs of its personnel and clients. ProMed Staffing Resources' innovative workforce solutions have placed highly skilled staff at some of the nation's leading healthcare organizations, ranging from premier hospitals and medical centers to long-term care facilities and school clinics.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List
Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone.
