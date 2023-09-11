Finning to host Investor Day on September 26, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will host its Investor Day on September 26, 2023 in Antofagasta, Chile. A video webcast of the Investor Day and the presentation slides will be available on our website. The event will start at 7:30 AM Eastern Time and is expected to last for about three hours. To participate in our 2023 Investor Day virtually, please register for the webcast.



The Investor Day will feature presentations by members of our leadership team providing an update on our strategy with a focus on showcasing our South American business. Following the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. If you are joining virtually, please use the Q&A function on the webcast portal. The video webcast and the presentation slides will be archived on our website following the live event.

About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

