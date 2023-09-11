Werewolf Therapeutics to Host KOL Event Highlighting IL-2 Landscape and Opportunity for WTX-124

Virtual event to be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 10:00 am ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Event on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 10:00 am ET.



The event will feature key opinion leader Michael Atkins, M.D., William M. Scholl Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Oncology at Georgetown University, who will offer expert perspective on the Interleukin-2 (IL-2) landscape. Werewolf management will also provide an overview of the Company’s PREDATOR™ platform and spotlight the clinical program for its IL-2 targeted INDUKINE™ molecule, WTX-124, followed by a Q&A session.

Werewolf is currently progressing a Phase 1/1b, multi-center, open-label clinical trial evaluating WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Pembrolizumab in patients with immunotherapy sensitive advanced or metastatic solid tumors who have failed standard of care, including prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Registration for the event can be found here. A live webcast of the Company’s event will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Michael Atkins, M.D.

Michael B. Atkins, MD, is an internationally recognized leader in translational and clinical research. He began his career at Tufts Medical Center before moving to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and being appointed Professor at Harvard Medical School where he served as Deputy Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology and leader of the Biologic Therapy and Cutaneous Oncology Programs, as well as Co-PI of the Harvard Skin Cancer SPORE, and founding leader of the Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center Kidney Cancer Program and Director of the DF/HCC Kidney Cancer SPORE. In 2012, he moved to Georgetown where he is the Deputy Director of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and William M. Scholl Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Oncology. He is also a staff physician in the Division of Hematology-Oncology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Among his many responsibilities, he leads the Lombardi Immunotherapy Initiative and Institutional Pilot Grants programs. His current research focuses on immunotherapy for melanoma and RCC and biomarkers for response and toxicity. He has published over 500 original research and review articles and 5 books and has lectured extensively on these topics. He is past president of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and past member of the ASCO Nominating Committee and NIH Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee. He is currently co-Chair of the Melanoma Research Foundation Scientific Advisory Council and was recently recognized by his peers and OncLive as a Giant in Cancer Care in the area of melanoma and by SITC with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. WTX-124 is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-330 is in development as a single agent in refractory and/or immunotherapy unresponsive or resistant advanced or metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Investor Contact:

Josh Rappaport

Stern IR

212.362.1200

Josh.Rappaport@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

asellers@vergescientific.com

Company Contact:

Ellen Lubman

Chief Business Officer

Werewolf Therapeutics

elubman@werewolftx.com