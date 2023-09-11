Shockwave Medical Announces Dan Puckett to Retire as CFO in 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Dan Puckett plans to retire in the first quarter of 2024. Dan has served as the CFO at Shockwave since he joined the company in 2016. The Board of Directors has initiated a process to identify a successor. Mr. Puckett plans to continue as the Chief Financial Officer until his successor is appointed.



“I want to thank Dan for his years of dedication to Shockwave and his contributions to our growth and to our success as an organization,” said Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer at Shockwave. “Under his stewardship, which began before we even sold our first catheter, we executed multiple rounds of private funding and ultimately one of the most successful recent IPOs in our sector. Dan’s hard work helped establish the foundation that enabled Shockwave to build a unique and differentiated medical device enterprise in the cardiovascular space. For that, the team at Shockwave, our customers who use IVL and the many patients who have benefited from our technologies across the globe are grateful.”

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.



Shockwave Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of novel technologies that transform the care of underserved patients with cardiovascular disease. Its first-of-its-kind Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology has revolutionized the way calcium is managed during the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by safely using sonic pressure waves to disrupt challenging calcified plaque, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Through the recent acquisition of the Reducer, which is under clinical investigation in the U.S. and is CE Marked in the EU and UK, Shockwave Medical plans to introduce its second transformative technology to the interventional cardiology community. By redistributing blood flow within the heart, the Reducer is designed to provide relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from refractory angina who have no other treatment options. Learn more at www.shockwavemedical.com and www.neovasc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements relating to our expectations, activities, programs, goals, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these terms. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current plans, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to design, develop, manufacture and market innovative products to treat patients with challenging medical conditions, particularly in peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease and aortic stenosis; our ability to successfully execute our commercialization strategy for our approved or cleared products; and our expected future growth, including growth in international sales. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part I, Item IA - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and in our other periodic and other reports filed with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com



Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster

dkaster@shockwavemedical.com