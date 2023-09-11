Submit Release
Road closure on U.S. 71 between Lake Shore Drive and Ackley Street in Okoboji and Arnold’s Park on Monday, Sept. 18

Posted on: September 11, 2023


SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sept. 11, 2023 – If you travel on U.S. 71 between Lake Shore Drive and Ackley Street in Okoboji and Arnold’s Park you need to be aware of a construction project that may slow down your trip beginning on Monday, Sept. 18 through Monday, Oct. 16, weather permitting.

While construction crews work on this project, you will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 9 and Iowa 86. Access to all businesses along U.S. 71 will be maintained.

Information about the U.S. 71 reconstruction project can be found at https://iowadot.gov/lakes71

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. 

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or [email protected]

