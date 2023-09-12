Lyvia’s House to Screen at Museum of the Moving Image
Get-Out-meets-Twin-Peaks Award-Winning Indie has Roots in Astoria
...A masterpiece in thriller theater. What a ride!”ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When novelist and New York native Patricia V. Davis moved to the west coast, she learned of brutal historic murders that took place near her family home in rural California. The tragedy haunted her, and she eventually wrote a screenplay inspired by the events. LYVIA’S HOUSE follows Tara, a young journalist who has relocated with her new lover from the lavish milieu where she was raised, to the beautiful but bucolic home of a missing artist named Lyvia.
— Bram Stoker Award-Winner, Ace Antonio Hall
Talk in the town of the enigmatic Lyvia is dismissive, but Tara soon begins to wonder if her disappearance is somehow connected to murders that took place in the area twenty years earlier. As Tara sees and hears things that seem more and more irrational, she begins to doubt her own sanity. But is she truly experiencing a dissolving sense of reality, or is she simply unaware of the tortured relationships of those surrounding her?
Lyvia’s House, directed by Niko Volonakis, (who also composed the award-winning score) is currently making the rounds of festivals, and has thus far garnered wins and nominations at Horrorfest International, Toronto International Women Film Festival, Flicker’s Rhode Island International Film Festival, Athens International Digital Film Festival, and more.
Patricia V. Davis received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for her work on the film. Nicholas Levis of BrandCinema is one of the producers. Both screenwriter and producer were residents of Astoria for a number of years; Patricia serving as a teacher at IS 145 Joseph Pulitzer in Jackson Heights, prior to that at Saint Demetrios of Astoria, where Nicholas Levis was also a student.
LYVIA’S HOUSE screens one showing only, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Thursday, September 28, 6pm.
