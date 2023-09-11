Renowned Author and Joy Researcher, Dr. Pamela Larde, Ignites Hearts at "Joyfully Single" Book Signing Event in Atlanta
Additional September Dates in Milwaukee, Los Angeles and New York City
This book was written to empower singles, offering guidance and strategies to create a joy-filled life.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a dazzling celebration of love, self-discovery, and embracing the journey of joyful singleness, Dr. Pamela Larde, the illustrious author and joy researcher, set hearts aglow at her book signing event held on September 7 at the enchanting Vino Venue in Atlanta, GA. The event marked the launch of her latest literary masterpiece, "Joyfully Single," and played host to an ardent, sold-out audience eager to unlock the secrets of a fulfilling single life.
— Dr. Pamela Larde
Dr. Pamela Larde seems to practice what she preaches. She exudes authenticity and gratefulness. Alongside moderator Hank Stewart, she weaved an empowering narrative about finding boundless joy and purpose in what she calls “your single season”. The audience seemed captivated as Larde shared practical wisdom and heartfelt anecdotes, sharing some invaluable strategies to embrace their single journey and nurture self-love.
Reflecting on the evening's success, Dr. Pamela Larde commented, "I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming response to 'Joyfully Single.' This book was written to empower singles, offering guidance and strategies to create a joy-filled life. The turnout in Atlanta has been nothing short of inspiring, and I am eager to continue connecting with readers around the globe."
Following the triumphant Atlanta event, Dr. Pamela Larde is continuing her book tour in three more cities this September. Upcoming book signing events are scheduled as follows:
Milwaukee, WI – October 15, 2023 / Moderator by Pastor Melva Henderson
Los Angeles, CA – November 2, 2023 / Moderated by Tracy Christian
New York City, NY – December 7, 2023 / Moderated by Angela Renee Coakley
Visit Eventbrite to order the book and to register for an upcoming event:: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joyfully-single-book-tour-tickets-700324779267?aff=odcleoeventsincollection
These events are open invitations for book enthusiasts, singles, and seekers of personal growth and fulfillment. Attendees will have the distinct privilege of meeting Dr. Pamela Larde in person, securing personalized book signatures, and engaging in thought-provoking discussions centered around the profound principles of "Joyfully Single." Larde has created a single’s night out with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Space is limited so guests must register as soon as possible.
For those unable to attend these captivating gatherings, "Joyfully Single" is readily available for purchase online. The book is receiving accolades for its profound approach to embracing the riches of single life, transforming it into a potent odyssey of self-discovery.
Purchase Book Here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/books/1143947301?ean=9798988251729
As Dr. Pamela Larde poignantly encapsulates in her book, the journey to joy often faces unique trials. She herself experienced a turning point on a somber birthday, confronted challenges, and encountered men whose spirits quivered in the face of her joyful independence. But, as she delved deeper into her purpose, she found her calling, surrounded by a family that exudes joy, notably her parents and cherished cousin Penny.
With unwavering determination, she abandoned the waiting game and activated her own joy. A few months each year, she visits Costa Rica, leaving behind the notion that she has to wait on someone else to activate her happiness. Instead, she envisions and builds a life alongside loved ones who help to keep her grounded.
During the discussion Stewart and Larde talked about the work involved with staying joyful. It was acknowledged by both that there may be good and bad days. When Larde was asked ‘What triggers your tough days?’ She remarked that for her it was sometimes birthdays and holidays. She recounted that she comes from a family who made holidays fun, so now she strives to stay ahead of the curve and plan for those moments by scheduling activities which bring her joy.
