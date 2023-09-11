I-80 east of Van Meter to briefly close on Wednesday night, Sept. 13, for utility work

Posted on: September 11, 2023

ATLANTIC, Iowa – Sept. 11, 2023 – If you are driving on Interstate 80 east of Van Meter on Wednesday night, Sept. 13, around 10 p.m., you need to be aware of the closure of both directions of I-80 for up to 20 minutes, weather permitting. Crews need to complete utility work over I-80 just west of the Dallas County weigh station between Van Meter (exit 113) and Waukee/Booneville (exit 117).

While I-80, as well as the eastbound I-80 entrance ramp from Van Meter (exit 113) and the westbound I-80 entrance ramp from Waukee/Booneville (exit 117), are closed, law enforcement will provide traffic control using a rolling roadblock to assist you through the work zone during the 20-minute closure.

For general information about this project contact Austin Yates, District 4 Office, at 515-357-0783 or [email protected]