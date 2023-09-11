WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST COMPANY (TSXV: WP) Announces Declaration of First Dividend on Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (“WPTC”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared its first annual dividend on common shares. This milestone marks a significant moment in WPTC’s journey and reflects the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.



The decision to declare a dividend on common shares comes as a result of WPTC's strong financial performance and the Company's confidence in its future prospects. WPTC has experienced steady growth over the past years, driven by its dedication to competitive, responsive and knowledgeable service in an underserved market.

"We are delighted to declare our first dividend on common shares, which is a testament to Western Pacific Trust Company's progress and success," said Alison Alfer, President & CEO. "This milestone reflects our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders and our confidence in WPTC’s ability to continue its growth trajectory."

This annual dividend of $0.005 per common share is payable on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2023.

Western Pacific Trust Company designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regards to the designation of the eligible dividend.

For additional information about Western Pacific Trust Company and its activities, please visit the company's official website at www.westernpacifictrust.com.

About Western Pacific Trust Company: WPTC is a non-deposit taking trust company, licensed to conduct trust business in British Columbia and Alberta. WPTC is also extra-provincially registered in Saskatchewan.

Media Contact: Alison Alfer, President & CEO Phone: (604 683-0455)

Email: aalfer@westernpacifictrust.com



