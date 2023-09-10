Media Release: DHS MED-QUEST PAUSED MEDICAID DISENROLLMENTS FOR 2023

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA Office of the Director JOSH GREEN, M.D. GOVERNOR KE KIAʻĀINA CATHY BETTS DIRECTOR KA LUNA HOʻOKELE JOSEPH CAMPOS II DEPUTY DIRECTOR KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE TRISTA SPEER DEPUTY DIRECTOR KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

September 10, 2023

DHS MED-QUEST PAUSED MEDICAID DISENROLLMENTS FOR 2023

HONOLULU — The State of Hawai‘i Department of Human Services (DHS) Med-QUEST division has paused all eligibility disenrollments for the remainder of 2023. Current Med-QUEST members will continue to be covered through at least the end of this year without interruption, except for those who voluntarily ask Med-QUEST to end their coverage, those who have moved out of state, or those who are deceased.

Standing in support of the people of Maui County who were impacted by the wildfires, DHS’ Med-QUEST took quick action to pause disenrollments and is now announcing additional new information.

· If Med-QUEST can successfully renew a member’s eligibility at this time, a pink coverage confirmation letter will be mailed to the member.

· If Med-QUEST is unable to renew coverage at this time, a member’s renewal date will be pushed out to a new month after this pause.

Med-QUEST encourages all affected Maui residents, especially those whose household or employment situations have changed to contact us if you have questions about eligibility.

Call us at 1-800-316-8005 or log in to your account here to report any changes in status.



We want everyone to Stay Well and Stay Covered. Click here for more information and for the communications toolkit.

