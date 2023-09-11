Message to U.S. Citizens: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (September 11, 2023)

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Subject: New Israeli Entry Procedures for U.S. Citizens Registered as Residents of Gaza

Event: The Government of Israel announced procedures for U.S. citizens who are also listed on the Palestinian Population registry for Gaza for short-term entry and exit to and transit through Israel, effective the afternoon of September 11. The Department of State will update the entry/exit requirements found on Israel’s Country Information Page to align with these policy changes.

A U.S. citizen who is also listed on the Palestinian Population registry for Gaza and has a center of life in the Gaza – someone who has spent more than 50 percent of the last five years in Gaza (or more than 912 days) as confirmed by the Israeli government – can apply while they are in Gaza for a permit to enter Israel via the Erez Crossing from the Government of Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) for business, tourist, or transit for up to 90 days. When outside of Gaza, they may apply for admission to enter Israel through any international port of entry.

A U.S. citizen who is also listed on the Palestinian Population registry for Gaza and has a center of life outside the Gaza Strip – someone who has spent more than 50 percent of the last five years outside of Gaza (or more than 912 days) as confirmed by the Israeli government – may use their U.S. passport to enter Israel for business or tourism purposes for stays of up to 90 days without a visa, including transiting Israel to and from the West Bank. Such U.S. citizens cannot enter on their U.S. passport for the purpose of transiting Israel to Gaza. Questions regarding residency in the Gaza Strip can be directed to the COGAT call center at +972- 074-7642828.

We direct you to the Government of Israel for additional details. Please visit these websites for this information:

General Information on Entry-Exit into Israel

Entry-Exit Information for Palestinian-American residents of the West Bank and Gaza

If you are outside of Israel, the West Bank or Gaza, please contact the nearest Israeli Embassy or Consulate for information.

We recommend all travelers make two copies of all of your travel documents, in case of emergency, and leave one with a trusted friend or relative.

Who can I talk to if I am denied entry or experience discrimination or harassment?

If you are a U.S. citizen traveling on your U.S. passport and you were denied entry to Israel for a short term visit up to 90 days (denial of entry does not mean that you were re-directed from a vehicle crossing to a pedestrian crossing), or you wish to report your travel experience (even if you were admitted to Israel) you can contact the American Citizens Services (ACS) Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or at the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv.

By using the U.S. Embassy Jerusalem and Branch Office Tel Aviv online reporting form. By phone (for denial of entry only): U.S. Citizens can call the Embassy at the phone numbers on our website: U.S. Citizen Services – U.S. Embassy in Israel (usembassy.gov) ( +972-2-630-4000) You may also wish to contact the auditor for the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority at TZ@piba.gov.ilto report discrimination at an airport or Port of Entry or you can report discrimination at a checkpoint with the West Bank or Gaza to COGAT: inquiries@cogat.gov.il or +972-03-6977577

Actions to Take:

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-2-630-4000

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Routine: click here

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-3-519-7575

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

By U.S. Mission Israel | 11 September, 2023 | Topics: Alert, U.S. Citizen Services