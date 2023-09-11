Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,675 in the last 365 days.

The State of Deer and Elk: What Is CWD? (VIDEO)

As hunting season gets underway, Idaho Fish and Game is raising awareness about chronic wasting disease (CWD) — an infectious, incurable and fatal disease that affects deer, elk and moose that was first detected in Idaho in 2021. Fish and Game continues to monitor for CWD throughout the state, with the highest emphasis on areas that border neighboring states with more widespread CWD like Montana, Wyoming, and Utah. 

In the seventh episode of Fish and Game’s ‘State of Deer and Elk’ series, Fish and Game's State Wildlife Veterinarian, Dr. Nicole Walrath, explains what CWD is and how Fish and Game is working to prevent the spread of this disease in Idaho. 

You just read:

The State of Deer and Elk: What Is CWD? (VIDEO)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more