The State of Deer and Elk: What Is CWD? (VIDEO)

As hunting season gets underway, Idaho Fish and Game is raising awareness about chronic wasting disease (CWD) — an infectious, incurable and fatal disease that affects deer, elk and moose that was first detected in Idaho in 2021. Fish and Game continues to monitor for CWD throughout the state, with the highest emphasis on areas that border neighboring states with more widespread CWD like Montana, Wyoming, and Utah.

In the seventh episode of Fish and Game’s ‘State of Deer and Elk’ series, Fish and Game's State Wildlife Veterinarian, Dr. Nicole Walrath, explains what CWD is and how Fish and Game is working to prevent the spread of this disease in Idaho.