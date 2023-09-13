Submit Release
Nordfab Has Completed Facility Expansion to Provide Ducting Products Faster

Aerial view of Nordfab Ducting's QF Plant expansion and solar installation, August 2023

Nordfab added 55,000 square feet of production and warehouse space to launch Nordfab Now® - next day shipment of standard dust collection ducting.

We have expanded to launch our Nordfab Now® project which will allow next day shipment of standard dust collection ductwork ordered via our online ordering portal or installation design software.”
— Erik Olshall
THOMASVILLE, NC, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s largest manufacturer of clamp-together ductwork for dust collection has just grown even larger. Construction is complete on an added 55,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, part of Nordfab Ducting’s $5.5 million expansion project, Nordfab Now®, which will allow Nordfab to very quickly ship their most commonly ordered ducting products.

Company president, Erik Olshall, stated, “This expansion project helps us to launch our Nordfab Now® program. When fully implemented, Nordfab Now will allow next day shipment of standard ductwork in dust collection systems ordered using our online ordering portal or designed using our award-winning installation design software, Quick-Fit Visual®.” Quick-Fit Visual users utilize simple line drawing tools within the application to create the intended duct path, then hit the Auto-Duct button to convert the path to a 3D image with automatic duct sizing and automatic static pressure loss calculations.

The sustainable building project includes a rooftop solar installation which will produce an estimated 1,417 Megawatt hours of electricity per year. The installation is one of the top 5 largest rooftop solar installations in the North Carolina Triad.

Lynda Smith
Nordfab Ducting
+1 336-821-0840
Aerial video of Nordfab Ducting's QF Plant expansion and solar installation, August 2023

