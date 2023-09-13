Nordfab Has Completed Facility Expansion to Provide Ducting Products Faster
Nordfab added 55,000 square feet of production and warehouse space to launch Nordfab Now® - next day shipment of standard dust collection ducting.
We have expanded to launch our Nordfab Now® project which will allow next day shipment of standard dust collection ductwork ordered via our online ordering portal or installation design software.”THOMASVILLE, NC, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s largest manufacturer of clamp-together ductwork for dust collection has just grown even larger. Construction is complete on an added 55,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, part of Nordfab Ducting’s $5.5 million expansion project, Nordfab Now®, which will allow Nordfab to very quickly ship their most commonly ordered ducting products.
— Erik Olshall
Company president, Erik Olshall, stated, “This expansion project helps us to launch our Nordfab Now® program. When fully implemented, Nordfab Now will allow next day shipment of standard ductwork in dust collection systems ordered using our online ordering portal or designed using our award-winning installation design software, Quick-Fit Visual®.” Quick-Fit Visual users utilize simple line drawing tools within the application to create the intended duct path, then hit the Auto-Duct button to convert the path to a 3D image with automatic duct sizing and automatic static pressure loss calculations.
The sustainable building project includes a rooftop solar installation which will produce an estimated 1,417 Megawatt hours of electricity per year. The installation is one of the top 5 largest rooftop solar installations in the North Carolina Triad.
Aerial video of Nordfab Ducting's QF Plant expansion and solar installation, August 2023