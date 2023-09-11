Free Counselling Expands to Children and Youth in North Battleford

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 11, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan to expand its free, rapid access counselling services to children, youth and their caregivers across the province. These services have most recently expanded to include North Battleford.

Young people can access support for mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Our government remains committed to improving access to mental health services for all residents of Saskatchewan," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "With today's expansion of rapid counselling services, young people in the North Battleford area will have quick access to the health services they need to help them heal and become healthy young adults."

"We are excited to partner with Family Service Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Health to bring Rapid Access Counselling for Children and Youth to the Northwest," Catholic Family Services of the Battlefords Executive Director Kim Morrison said. "Many of our children and youth are struggling and the program therapies are designed for their unique needs. This program supports our vision of a community where everyone can reach their full potential."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Services Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families in more than 20 communities.

Please visit www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched in Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle and Oxbow. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24.

