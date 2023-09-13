Award-Winning K-12 School District Superintendents Join SAM Labs Advisory Board to Champion Innovation in Education

Meet the visionaries behind SAM Labs: A blend of expertise, innovation, and leadership. From top row, left to right: Steve Murley, Dr. Baron Davis, Joachim Horn, Dr. M. Ann Levett, Kam Patton, Dr. Tom Trigg, Emily Deffenbaugh. Bottom row: Craig Heldman, M Members of the SAM Labs advisory board in deep discussion. Dr. Baron Davis makes a point as other members of the SAM Labs Advisory Board look on.

BOSTON, 96, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAM Labs, a leading innovator in K-12 STEAM education technology, is proud to announce the formation of its new Advisory Board, comprising award-winning superintendents with exemplary track records in K-12 education.

This strategic move will help SAM Labs bolster its mission to revolutionize how the critical skills learned through STEAM are presented, practiced, and assessed.

"The formation of this advisory board underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in education. We believe the collective expertise of these distinguished individuals will enable us to make significant strides in the edtech landscape," remarked SAM Labs advisory board chairperson Kathy Hurley, a former senior executive for numerous educational publishing and technology companies as well as the co-founder and CEO of Girls Thinking Global. Ms. Hurley’s leadership and vision will guide the advisory board and SAM Labs toward new horizons in the realm of STEAM education.

Dr. M. Ann Levett joins the board after retiring as superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) in Savannah, Georgia. A native of Savannah, Dr. Levett previously served as Chief Academic Officer in the district for four years before being appointed superintendent. Previously, she served as acting superintendent in Dayton, Ohio, and in higher education positions at Antioch University and Yale University School of Medicine. She is a published author, nationally known speaker, consultant on international educational projects, and assistant executive director for AASA, the School Superintendents Association. In 2015, she was recognized for her accomplishments in Education by the Georgia Senate, was named Georgia’s STEM/STEAM Advocate of the Year in 2019, and named a National Superintendent to Watch in 2021

Dr. Baron Davis joins the board after seven years as superintendent of the Richland Two School District in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the first African-American to serve as superintendent of the district. Previously, he served as a principal at Spring Valley High School and as an assistant superintendent in the district. He has earned two master’s degrees and a doctorate from the University of South Carolina. He has been an active member of ERDI.

Kam Patton joins the board as former superintendent of Collier County Public Schools (Naples), Florida for 12 years. She was the 2022 Florida Superintendent of the Year. Prior to her appointment in Collier County, she was the Assistant Superintendent of School Operations for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She is the current Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florida initiative. She has also remained active in the industry with various superintendent groups, including the Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS).

Steve Murley joins the board after stepping down as superintendent in Green Bay Public Schools, Wisconsin. Prior to leading Green By Public Schools, Mr. Murley was superintendent at Iowa City Schools, Iowa for 10 years. Since 2015, he has served as an adjunct lecturer and assistant professor at the University of Iowa’s College of Education. He currently has an education consulting company that provides analysis of educational infrastructure, market research, personnel needs, recruitment and placement of educational administrators, professional development in instructional course settings, coaching for individual administrators/ teams of administrators, and serving as an expert witness in legal proceedings. He is an active member of ERDI.

Dr. Tom Trigg joins the board after retiring as superintendent of Highland Park ISD, TX in the Dallas metro area, where he served for 8 years. Prior to Highland Park, he was the superintendent in Blue Valley School District in Overland Park, Kansas, where he served as superintendent for 11 years and assistant/deputy superintendent for 8 years. Before moving to Overland Park, he was school principal and district-level administrator in the Gardner-Edgerton School District in Gardner, Kansas. He has been an active member in ERDI. He earned an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Administration from Kansas University.

“The talent and expertise on our advisory board is incredible,” remarked Joachim Horn, founder and CEO of SAM Labs. “With their commitment to helping SAM Labs’ mission, I am even more excited for both our future and the future of STEAM education throughout the United States and the rest of the world.”

The SAM Labs Advisory Board is a testament to SAM Lab's dedication to fostering innovation and excellence in education. With the guidance of these renowned professionals, SAM Labs is set to further its mission of creating impactful educational solutions for learners worldwide.

About SAM Labs

SAM Labs is committed to preparing today’s K-12 students for the future of work by fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. With a global presence and a dedication to reshaping the educational landscape, SAM Labs is the go-to choice for educators and learners eager to dive into the world of STEAM.

Since 2014, SAM Labs has been used in 7,000 schools globally. Notable implementations include Redmond Public Schools which has achieved a 500% increase in STEM and CS elective enrollment with female and BIPOC students since implementing SAM Labs. Other notable implementations include Portland Public Schools where STEAM summer camp enrollment has increased more than 200% since implementing SAM Labs, and Palm Springs Unified School District where SAM Labs has been implemented as the district’s core STEAM curriculum and was used on more than 80% of all school days during the 2022-23 school year.

Dive deeper into the SAM Labs journey at samlabs.com.